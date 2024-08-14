Step aside, Warabimochi Kamakura. If you haven’t gotten your hands on the famed warabimochi drinks that have been all the rage lately, here’s another chain that sells the well-loved Japanese dessert. Despite its popularity in Japan – with over 140 stores nationwide – the first Torori Tenshi outlet in Singapore quietly sprung up at VivoCity recently without much buzz. So it shouldn't be much of a battle to sample its silky smooth warabimochi slices, tea sets, warabimochi beverages, and ice cream parfaits.

On the menu are a total of 14 warabimochi drinks (from $7.80) in eight different flavours, including strawberry, mango, peach, Kuromitsu (Japanese sugar syrup), coffee, chocolate, milk tea, and matcha. The fruit series sees fresh fruits like strawberries and mangoes, and comes with the option of a milk, yoghurt, or soda base. Unsurprisingly, the strawberry and matcha options are the most popular, but for something different, give the Kuromitsu latte a go – it has a sweet taste similar to gula melaka and blends well with the coffee. The highlight of all the beverages here is the chewy warabimochi bits in them that make them extra fun to drink.

We much prefer Torori Tenshi’s teapot sets for the more traditional experience they bring. You’ll get to try warabimochi the way it’s originally enjoyed – dusted with heaps of kinako (soybean powder) and drizzled with black sugar syrup. The matcha warabimochi balls ($12.80) are also worth a shot. These are paired with vanilla ice cream, azuki paste, and kinako over a bed of crushed ice – though the ice could be crushed more finely for a better eating experience. Each dessert is also paired with loose-leaf green tea from the Japanese tea brand Ito En.

Torori Tenshi’s colourful parfaits (from $10.80) are also available at its Singapore branch. These come loaded with ice cream and your choice of toppings, from premium Muscat grapes to pudding. The signature strawberry parfait ($11.80) sees a towering medley of matcha and vanilla ice cream, fresh fruits, dango, and warabimochi slices. Unfortunately, the strawberry jam and ice cream are a tad sweet for our liking, but we reckon this should be a hit with the young ones.