We believe that art – whether it's through paintings, sculptures, music, or dance – brings a much needed sense of wonder and excitement to our everyday lives. It allows us to escape from the mundane, explore new possibilities, and liberates us to express ourselves however we want to.

Lucky for us, Singapore may be small in size but it certainly doesn't fall short when it comes to its abundance of exciting activities and vibrant art spaces. From captivating art exhibitions and mesmerising performances to immersive cultural events, there is no shortage of exciting artistic endeavours to explore and enjoy. So, waste no more time searching and skip to the good part with our compiled list of the must-see art exhibitions this season. We've gone all out to cover a diverse range of art experiences – from historical, contemporary, mixed media, traditional mediums, and even virtual experiences. Now what’s left is to read on and get out there.