Cyril Kongo
Photograph: The Columns GalleryCyril Kongo: Journey of Knowledge and Chromatic Craft
Photograph: The Columns Gallery

The best art exhibitions in Singapore

Left right up down, art is everywhere we look! Don't miss out on the best ones yet

Ongoing

1. LI WEI and LIU ZHIYIN: Whispers of the wind

  • Art
  • Sculpture
  • Harbourfront
LI WEI and LIU ZHIYIN: Whispers of the wind
LI WEI and LIU ZHIYIN: Whispers of the wind
Photograph: Whitestone Gallery

Whitestone Gallery presents Chinese artist duo Li Wei & Liu Zhiyin’s largest and first-ever solo exhibition in Southeast Asia, Whispers of the Wind. Find over 50 sculptures made from a range of materials such as bronze, stainless steel, to whiten marble. 10 of which are creations shown for the first time. This includes a 250-cm-tall monumental piece titled Soar to the Skies. All of the sculptures exhibit a serene hue, almost fairy-tale-like, with their agile forms providing a striking contrast to the sense of peace they initially evoke.

2. Impressions of Monet

  • Things to do
  • Marina Bay
Impressions of Monet
Impressions of Monet
Photograph: Gardens by the Bay

Known as the father of Impressionism, Claude Monet's loose and fleeting painting style continues to resonate today. Gardens by the Bay brings his work and inspirations to vivid life at a new Impressions of Monet two-part exhibition, consisting of a floral display and multi-sensory experience.

 

3. Frida Forever

  • Art
  • Marina Bay
Frida Forever
Frida Forever
Photograph: Layers of Reality

Frida Kahlo, the world-renowned Mexican artist and cultural icon, needs no introduction. Regarded as one of the most influential female artists of the 20th century, she is celebrated for her impactful self-portraits that delve into themes of identity and the human body, as well as her inherent resilience against the hardships she faced in life.

Honouring the legend herself is ArtScience Museum’s upcoming exhibition, Frida Forever. The show will open on May 4, and run till September 1, 2024. This exhibition is part of the museum’s year-long celebration, ‘Year of Extraordinary Women’. 

 

Buy ticket

4. Olafur Eliasson: Your curious journey

  • Art
  • Mixed media
  • Harbourfront
Olafur Eliasson: Your curious journey
Olafur Eliasson: Your curious journey
Photograph: Joseph Nair, Memphis West Pictures; Image courtesy of the artist and SAM

Art is said to have the ability to transport minds elsewhere and challenge perception, Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson undoubtedly stands on top among those who do. And for all of us right here in Singapore, you’ll be glad to know that our very own Singapore Art Museum (SAM) is now home to the Southeast Asian debut of his survey exhibition. 

At Olafur Eliasson: Your curious journey, uncover 17 main works on display that provide an overview on the themes and environmental concerns explored throughout the artist’s three-decade-long practice. There will also be never-before-seen works and Singapore-exclusive installations only available at this leg of the travelling show.

5. Helen Frankenthaler: Prints 1977–2004

  • Art
  • Prints and editions
  • Chinatown
Helen Frankenthaler: Prints 1977–2004
Helen Frankenthaler: Prints 1977–2004
Photograph: STPI

Discover the brilliance of Helen Frankenthaler, one of the most influential American abstract expressionist artists of her time, at STPI’s annual special exhibition, Helen Frankenthaler: Prints 1977–2004, from June 29 to August 25, 2024. Featuring close to 40 of her prints from the National Collection of Singapore and the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation, as well as spotlighting her exceptional woodcuts, this exhibition will be the largest display of her works in Singapore yet. To top it off, the show will also explore her influential partnership with master printer Kenneth Tyler. 

6. Cheong Soo Pieng: Layer by Layer

  • Art
  • City Hall
Cheong Soo Pieng: Layer by Layer
Cheong Soo Pieng: Layer by Layer
Photograph: National Gallery Singapore

Explore a curated selection of 30 paintings by artist Cheong Soo Pieng, completed from the 1950s to the 1980s. Visitors can venture through the space segmented into three sections that will answer the following questions: “What makes a painting?”, “When is a painting complete?”, and “What is painting?”.

This exhibition is a special one as it is the first in Southeast Asia to utilise material analysis such as x-ray scans and infrared photography to unveil fresh insights into Cheong’s artistic processes. Visitors will be able to dive into Cheong Soo Pieng’s art journey and learn more about the ins and outs of his practice such as materials used, art approaches, and untold stories and ideas.

7. Cyril Kongo: Journey of Knowledge and Chromatic Craft

  • Art
  • Graffiti
  • Bukit Merah
Cyril Kongo: Journey of Knowledge and Chromatic Craft
Cyril Kongo: Journey of Knowledge and Chromatic Craft
Photograph: Cyril Kongo

Graffiti enthusiasts, you won't want to miss this solo exhibition by French-Vietnamese graffiti artist Cyril Kongo. Renowned for his mastery of graffiti, Kongo's work serves as a vibrant bridge between cultures. One of Kongo’s most notable collaborations includes one with Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel, a project that was completed at Lagerfeld’s personal studio.

8. Play:Date - Unlocking Cabinets of Play

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • City Hall
Play:Date - Unlocking Cabinets of Play
Play:Date - Unlocking Cabinets of Play
Photograph: National Museum of Singapore

If your kids are digital natives whose playtime involves devices, prepare to snatch them away from their tech and bring them for a playful romp around town. Centred around elements of play, the National Museum of Singapore’s newest exhibition, Play:Date – Unlocking Cabinets of Play, features over 250 locally and globally recognisable toys spanning the eras. Running from now until January 5, 2025, the free showcase promises to be eye-opening for both children and adults.

 

9. Figuring A Scene

  • Art
  • City Hall
Figuring A Scene
Figuring A Scene
Photograph: National Gallery Singapore

If you’ve seen the widely-discussed artwork featuring a banana taped to a wall that sold for over a hundred thousand dollars, then you would know that there are no boundaries in modern art. This inevitably leads us to the pressing question: What exactly is art? With this question in mind, take a trip to the National Gallery’s latest show, Figuring A Scene.

The exhibition is divided into six segments: ‘Shadow’, 'Fruit’, ‘Fire’, ‘Air’, ‘Wax’ and ‘City’. These different points of focus hope to further aid our understanding of the displayed works beyond its historical or societal contexts. 

For example, in the segment ‘Fruit’, the show examines the diverse portrayals of the King of Fruits, Durian, throughout several mediums of art – from sculptures to paintings and photographs. With each medium offering its own unique point of view, visitors can reflect on its status during colonial times and uncover how this fruit has evolved into an iconic symbol of Singapore's national identity.

For more information, visit their website here.
Download the e-catalogue here.

10. Noughties by Nature

  • Art
  • Harbourfront
Noughties by Nature
Noughties by Nature
Photograph: Uji "Hahan" Handoko Eko Saputro

Following its success in Yogyakarta, Noughties by Nature: Contemporary Indonesian Art from Generation 2000 Plus will feature new works by Eddie Hara, Wedhar Riyadi, and Riono Tanggul, accompanied by an essay from art critic Farah Wardani. The show highlights the innovative ways Indonesian artists mix popular culture with local traditions, challenging traditional art world perspectives and reflecting a dynamic evolution beyond Western influences. With contributions from artists like Priyanto Sunarto, Eddie Hara, Bambang "Toko" Witjaksono, and Uji "Hahan" Handoko Eko Saputro, the exhibition explores how contemporary Indonesian art navigates modernity and cultural heritage, offering a deeper understanding of its global and regional significance.

11. Ambiguous Yesterday, Fated Tomorrow

  • Art
  • Contemporary art
  • Orchard
Ambiguous Yesterday, Fated Tomorrow
Ambiguous Yesterday, Fated Tomorrow
Photograph: Tang Contemporary Art

At its core, this exhibition is a gathering of Asia’s most prominent artists happening alongside the debut of Tang Contemporary Art. The showcase will highlight acclaimed talents like Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, Thai painter Kitti Narod, street artist Gongkan, and Filipino artist Tiffany Lafuente. Beyond celebrating these remarkable artists, the event also shines a spotlight on the diverse and dynamic artistic offerings of Tang Contemporary Art.

12. Pagoda Odyssey 1915: From Shanghai to San Francisco

  • Art
  • Sculpture
  • City Hall
Pagoda Odyssey 1915: From Shanghai to San Francisco
Pagoda Odyssey 1915: From Shanghai to San Francisco
Photograph: Asian Civilisations Museum

Over 100 years ago in the year 1864, 84 pagodas were hand-carved in Shanghai at the Tushanwan Workshop by Jesuit missionaries. Many of them then went on to influence several other celebrated artists that we have come to know of today, such as watercolourist Xu Yongqing and sculptor Zhang Chongren. Today, these 84 pagodas are now being reunited in Singapore at Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM)’s exhibition Pagoda Odyssey 1915: From Shanghai to San Francisco. 

Upcoming

The World of Studio Ghibl

  • Art
  • Art
The World of Studio Ghibl
The World of Studio Ghibl
Photograph: ArtScience Museum

“I don’t like Ghibli films,” said no one ever. Okay, maybe that’s an exaggeration. But for the Ghibli fans, we’ve got great news for you – ArtScience Museum will be presenting The World of Studio Ghibli, showcasing the world of well-loved animation studio, Ghibli, from October 4, 2024 to February 2, 2025.

This will be Studio Ghibli’s first ever showcase in Singapore and also one of the largest editions to date, exploring its iconic animation and storytelling. The World of Studio Ghibli was first presented in Japan back in 2013. It then moved on to South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Bangkok, with each edition slightly different from the last. The upcoming iteration will feature new additions from Studio Ghibli’s latest film The Boy and the Heron.

Art of the Brick

  • Art
  • Art
Art of the Brick
Art of the Brick
Photograph: Fever

Remember Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience that showed in Singapore last March? The same people behind that successful show – immersive entertainment company Exhibition Hub and live-entertainment platform Fever – are stacking up another masterpiece once again, bringing back one of CNN’s Top 10 global must-see exhibitions to Singapore since its debut in our city in 2012. From August 31, Art of the Brick will open in Singapore for the second time, this time at the Singapore Expo, showcasing 150 sculptures made out of a total of one million Lego bricks, conceived by contemporary Lego artist Nathan Sawaya.

In the Ether: A Festival of Technology and Innovation

  • Art
  • Art
In the Ether: A Festival of Technology and Innovation
In the Ether: A Festival of Technology and Innovation
Photograph: Jake Tan and Ernest Wu

If your idea of a good time involves dabbling in artificial intelligence (AI) and mingling with cutting-edge tech, then September is your month – head down to the ArtScience Museum for In the Ether: A Festival of Technology and Innovation, a technology-centred festival that will take over three floors of the museum.

This event will gather the Avengers of technology – over two dozen technologists, scientists, designers, artists and studios – to hold conversations about the convergence of science, technologies and creativity. This pool of industry experts include Google Creative Lab, Ouchhh Studio, speculative architect and director Liam Young, and digital artists Lynette Wallworth and Ian Cheng.

 

Prismatic: Ang Ah Tee

  • Art
  • Painting
  • Rochor
Prismatic: Ang Ah Tee
Prismatic: Ang Ah Tee
Photograph: Ang Ah Tee

81-year-old NAFA alumnus and Cultural Medallion recipient Ang Ah Tee is showing his 17th solo exhibition at The Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, featuring 40 recent works that will offer a glimpse into his ever evolving artistic practice.

His latest exhibition is tangible proof that Ang continues to defy age through constantly seeking new ways to bring his ideas to life. Through his vibrant colours and brush strokes, he expresses his personal stories and free-spirited soul. His works highlight the emotional power of subjective art, bridge past and present through depictions of landscapes, people, and memories, and foster connections and discussions across generations.

Aesop Presents ‘Scents of Being’

  • Art
  • Rochor
Aesop Presents 'Scents of Being'
Aesop Presents ‘Scents of Being’
Photograph: Aesop

Aesop, in its second collaboration with the Singapore Night Festival, unveils Scents of Being’ an olfactory installation exploring the deep connection between scent and self. Running from August 23 to September 7 at the National Design Centre, this immersive exhibit celebrates the festival’s theme, ‘Art of Play,’ and the cultural richness of the Bras Basah.Bugis precinct. Visitors will encounter a mystical forest of illuminated arboreal structures, guiding them through Aesop’s Eaux de Parfum collection, where each scent draws inspiration from myth, poetry, art, or nature.

Festivals

Singapore Night Festival 2024

  • Things to do
  • City Life
Singapore Night Festival 2024
Singapore Night Festival 2024
Photograph: Singapore Night Festival

Relive those nostalgic childhood days at this year's Singapore Night Festival. Returning to Bras Basah.Bugis precinct from August 23 to September 7, this year's nocturnal festival is themed Art of Play, with numerous experiences paying homage to the district's history as the birthplace of some of Singapore's earliest schools.

 

More to explore

