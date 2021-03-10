This Art Month show explores consumerism and the way we gaze at the world

Our realtionship to what we buy and how we see ourselves is explored in a cool new exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Marian Tubbs. She loves to build speculative feminist worlds, drawing from a rich and varied canvas. As an author and an academic who lectures in Photomedia at the National Art School, Tubbs works across painting, installation, video and the internet realms. Diving deep into big ideas, she marries high and low culture in an ongoing exploration of our shifting relationship to the digital image. Which is pretty spot on when it comes to addressing our smartphone and social media obsessions.

Her latest exhibition, A complicated good time, shows at Station gallery in Potts Point as part of Art Month. It opens March 20 and runs through to April 17. We love the lush, collage-style worlds she builds, creating a dialogue about our notions of worth and value, of voyeurism and consumption. Tubbs questions the way we consume images, and how that influences the way we live.

If you want to hear more, you can join Tubbs on opening morning, March 20, at 10.30am for the launch of her latest book, We need privacy guys here too. She’ll discuss her practice and her latest work with contributing writers Hamish Sawyer, Holly Childs and Dr Nancy Lee. There's nothing complicated about our love for her work.

