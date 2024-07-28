By Caitlyn Todoroski for Time Out in association with Randwick Health & Innovation Precinct

Celebrated Australian artist Rochelle Haley has created a new legacy artwork for Randwick, to be unveiled ahead of her upcoming show for Tate galleries in the UK.

Randwick's illuminating makeover is proudly funded by the NSW Government in association with Transport for NSW and Create NSW. The installation titled ‘Lunar Sway’ features glowing spheres with a changing composition of coloured light, inspired by lunar cycles.

'Lunar Sway' is one of a series of new creative projects by the Randwick Health & Innovation Precinct, which aim to bring inspiration and creativity to public spaces across the local area, strengthening the feeling of community and creating new walkable journeys and experiences in the area. The goal is to improve night time connectivity and make people, particularly women, girls and gender-diverse people feel more safe and comfortable in the precinct at night time.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe as they walk, cycle and catch public transport to and from work," Minister for Transport Jo Haylen said of the project. “We know many women often feel anxious in public spaces after dark – and women comprise around 80 per cent of Randwick’s frontline hospital staff, often working night shifts.

“We’ve listened to our health workforce about what will help them feel safer, and improving lighting with this beautiful installation is a simple step that will make a big difference.”

A 5-minute walk from the light rail, 'Lunar Sway' illuminates Nurses Drive off Avoca Street and nearby Francis Martin Drive, Randwick. It’s on every night, with special colour sequences at sunset and sunrise.