A Promise: Khaled Sabsabi
From Western Sydney to the Middle East, this artist has an exciting perspective on the world
Awesome Western-Sydney artist Khaled Sabsabi gets the solo show treatment at Art Gallery of NSW, in partnership with the Campbelltown Art Centre
Sabsabi headed to Sydney with his family in the 1970s to escape the Lebanese civil war. Regularly returning to the Middle East, his incredible body of work draws on the confluence of spiritual belief, politics and conflict in the region.
A Promise presents major works exploring the complex relationship between self and other and includes large-scale works from AGNSW’s collection, like ‘Organised confusion’ (2014), putting the fanaticism and Western Sydney Wanderers football fans under the lens, as well as new works.
Opening July 18, the exhibition will run for an indefinite period.
Details
|Venue name:
|Art Gallery of NSW
|Venue website:
|www.artgallery.nsw.gov.au
|Venue phone:
|02 9225 1700
|Address:
|
Art Gallery Road, The Domain
Sydney
2000
|Price:
|Free
