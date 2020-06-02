A fascinating insight into the lives of artists living with a disability

Art can be both challenging and therapeutic. That’s particularly true for the artists involved in a newly reopened Casula Powerhouse’s exhibition Adaptation.

Ohni Blu, Bruno Booth, Marion Conrow, Pat Larter, Prue Stevenson, Nell Syme and Louise Zhang are all artists living with disability or chronic illness. Their practices have adapted to meet the challenges of their physical conditions, and for many involved, art is part of an ongoing healing process.

Chinese-Australian artist Zhang experiences repetitive strain injury (RSI) pain in her hands and spondylosis (a type of arthritis) in her lower back. The works she creates take inspiration from horror movies, Chinese mythology and botany.

“As I began to be more considerate of my injuries, I transitioned away from the amount I used oil paints because for me, oils are more straining on the wrist than acrylics,” she says. “I have also been incorporating more block colours and illustrative lines in my paintings so that I can continue to try and narrate what I want to say or show within my capabilities (less shading, more silhouette). Sometimes my pain can flare up really bad, and it was a time like this when I began to focus on my digital banner works. I can make these on my laptop when I am in bed.”

Freemantle-based Booth’s video work ‘The struggle is real’ explores the experience of navigating a wheelchair across difficult terrain. “Using a wheelchair is an endurance sport; it can be painful, exhausting and strangely beautiful. Shopping trips are obstacle courses, crowded bars are an exercise in patience, kerbs are mountains and puddles inland seas.”

He loves to go camping with his partner. “I think it’s important to have a connection to nature. I also like when people see me when I’m on these sorts of tracks. They don’t expect to see somebody in a wheelchair camping, so that’s a nice experience for me. I get to be a little bit of a provocateur, which I enjoy.”

Adaptation is open now at the Casula Powerhouse until August 23.

This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.