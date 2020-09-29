Aro Gallery

A short stroll along Williams Street from Hyde Park takes you to this small but perfectly formed white cube gallery in the heart of Darlo. A bustling spot with big glass windows means the exhibition space attracts lots of curious characters straight off of the street. It has a welcoming vibe that says walk right in, and keeps them intrigued inside too. A bright, spacious place showcasing the work of independent artists, past exhibitions have a particular focus on painting. You can expect to see big names like Damien March as well as emerging artists in this friendly creative outpost in the thriving heart of the city, and pair popping in with a picnic in the park afterwards.