Be transported into the beating heart of the Australian wilderness with this first-of-its-kind immersive experience

Go bush without leaving Sydney in the global premiere of this multi-sensory experience. Our Country comprises footage from around Australia, captured by 25 leading cinematographers, combined with a unique 360 degree soundscape, to take audiences on a singular journey across the length and breadth of Australia. It is created by acclaimed filmmaker Karina Holden of Northern Pictures and Professor Angie Abdilla, a Palawa-Trawlwoolway woman, technologist and Founder and CEO of Indigenous social enterprise Old Ways.

The immersive experience is mapped onto over 40 impressive screens measuring up to six metres tall, and utilising large screen 4K technology, motion controlled timelapse cameras and UHD aerial drones. It promises to be an astounding spectacle, encompassing every biome and phenome found on the Australian continent: rainforests, oceans and deserts, storms, lightning, fire and ice and more, all captured with the absolute finest video technology available.

“Australian Geographic has a long tradition of showcasing the very best of Australia’s natural environment, wildlife, people and places through stunning photography and storytelling,” notes Tourism Australia managing director Phillipa Harrison. “Our Country will display Australia’s incredible diversity and help to drive widespread visitation by highlighting all we have to offer on a global stage.”

Presented in partnership with Tourism Australia and Destination NSW, together with TEG Live, the international touring event will launch its world premiere in Sydney this November.

Our Country runs at the ICC Sydney Exhibition Centre from November 19 until February 5. Tickets start at $34.90 for adults, $29.90 for concessions, $24.90 for kids and $99.90 for families. For full details, click through here.