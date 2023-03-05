Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Bloodlines

  • Art, Sculpture and installations
  • Carriageworks, Eveleigh
The Huxleys, ‘Hibiscus’, 2022
Photograph: Supplied/Carriageworks | The Huxleys, ‘Hibiscus’, 2022
Advertising

Time Out says

Australia's glitteriest creative dynamic duo, the Huxleys, are taking over Carriageworks

Things are about to get a whole lot more glittery at Carriageworks. Utilising the artists’ skills in costume design, performance and photography, this major new exhibition by Melbourne-based collaborative duo the Huxleys will honour legendary queer artists lost to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The exhibition will include large-scale photographic works, video art and a big opening night live art party.

For those who are not yet acquainted, the Huxleys are a dynamic duo of cataclysmic proportions who present camp commentary and spectacle across the visual art, performance and entertainment sectors.

The exhibition will also feature a durational collaborative installation that invites the community to contribute panels to be sewn together into a quilt, reminiscent of the AIDS Memorial Quilts created during the ’80s and ’90s. Bloodlines is a heartfelt tribute to LGBTQIA+ artists, including Leigh Bowery, Robert Mapplethorpe, Keith Haring and Sylvester, that continue to inspire the practices of the Huxleys and countless artists working today.

Everyone is invited to get into the disco rhythm of it all at the Opening Night Party on Wednesday, January 4 (7-10.30pm), featuring live performances from The Huxleys, Betty Grumble, Aaron Manhattan, Benjamin Hancock, Felicia Foxx, Simone Page Jones and banging tunes from DJ Charlie Villas. The Huxleys will debut the first performance of their disco song ‘Bloodlines’ written to accompany the exhibition, as well as perform their own hymn-like version of disco icon Sylvester’s anthem ‘You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)’. This is a free event, but registration is required.

Want to find out more about the Huxleys? Watch Time Out's video interview with this dynamic duo...

Bloodlines is presented at Carriageworks, Eveleigh, from January 5 to March 5, 2023, as part of Sydney Festival and Sydney WorldPride. 

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
carriageworks.com.au/events/the-huxleys-bloodlines/
Address:
Carriageworks
245 Wilson St
Eveleigh
Sydney
2015
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun, 10am-5pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!