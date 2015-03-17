Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Brett Whiteley Studio
  • Art
  • Surry Hills

Brett Whiteley Studio

Advertising

Time Out says

2024 update: The studio is currently closed to the public, due to re-open in 2025.

The Brett Whiteley Studio was the workplace and home of Australian artist Brett Whiteley. The artist bought the former warehouse in 1985 and converted it into a studio and exhibition space. He lived there from 1988 to 1992, the year he died in Thirroul.

The NSW Government subsequently bought the space, and it opened to the public as the Brett Whiteley Studio in 1995, managed by the Art Gallery of New South Wales. On the occasion of the Studio's 20th anniversary, the ownership was passed over to the Gallery.

Visitors visiting the Brett Whiteley Studio are provided with a unique snapshot into the artist's practise, with his studio preserved as it would have been during his life, including his unfinished paintings, art equipment and collections of reference books, and the graffiti wall covered with quotes and images.

There is a small gallery shop with postcards, posters and other merchandise for sale.

 

Details

Address
2 Raper St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Opening hours:
Thu-Sun 10am-4pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.