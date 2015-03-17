2024 update: The studio is currently closed to the public, due to re-open in 2025.



The Brett Whiteley Studio was the workplace and home of Australian artist Brett Whiteley. The artist bought the former warehouse in 1985 and converted it into a studio and exhibition space. He lived there from 1988 to 1992, the year he died in Thirroul.

The NSW Government subsequently bought the space, and it opened to the public as the Brett Whiteley Studio in 1995, managed by the Art Gallery of New South Wales. On the occasion of the Studio's 20th anniversary, the ownership was passed over to the Gallery.



Visitors visiting the Brett Whiteley Studio are provided with a unique snapshot into the artist's practise, with his studio preserved as it would have been during his life, including his unfinished paintings, art equipment and collections of reference books, and the graffiti wall covered with quotes and images.



There is a small gallery shop with postcards, posters and other merchandise for sale.