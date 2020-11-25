See art, taste wine and graze on a cheese platter at this (totally free) pop-up exhibition

The serene views out from North Bondi Lifesaving Club out over the eastern coast of the city don't leave a whole lot to be desired. Eugene Tan, the photographer also known as Aquabumps, has spent years training his lens on different aspects of the area, from Bondi's surfers to its rocky craggs, crashing waves and sunning bodies – but his latest exhibition sees him swapping out sand and sea for something a little more rustic.

Tan, who grew up in Western Australia, flew to renowned vineyard Cape Mentelle to photograph its wines and landscape for an earthy, new exhibition in partnership with the vineyard, which focuses on the process of winemaking and the vast beauty of wine-growing regions. “I remember many surfing trips to Margaret River as a kid; it was the beginning of my connection to the ocean as well to our diverse land," says Tan.

It's not just an exhibition though – oh, no. The multi-sensory event will involve a 75-minute tasting experince while you view the photographs, including Cape Mentelle wines and a cheese and grazing board to nibble on – plus, a further glass of whichever wine took your fancy during the tasting. Oh, and did we mention it's entirely free?

The exhibition celebrates Cape Mentelle's 50th anniversary, and will be showing at North Bondi Lifesaving Club for one weekend only. Get in between 10.30am-9pm on Saturday, November 28 to Sunday, November 29.

Book in online. Tickets are going fast.