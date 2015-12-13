This organisation, which was founded in 1906, represents the interests of arts and crafts in New South Wales. The gallery, which exhibits and sells arts and crafts from more than 80 New South Wales practitioners, is situated in the heritage-listed Old Coroners Court. There's also a gift shop where you can buy handmade artisan goods and jewellery, including art glass, felting, weaving, woodwork, silk painting, enamelling, ceramics, knitting and leather.
Craft NSW (CLOSED)
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- 104 George St
- The Rocks
- Sydney
- 2000
- Contact:
- View Website
- 02 9241 5825
- Opening hours:
- Daily 9.30am-5pm
Discover Time Out original video