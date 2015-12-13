Time Out says

This organisation, which was founded in 1906, represents the interests of arts and crafts in New South Wales. The gallery, which exhibits and sells arts and crafts from more than 80 New South Wales practitioners, is situated in the heritage-listed Old Coroners Court. There's also a gift shop where you can buy handmade artisan goods and jewellery, including art glass, felting, weaving, woodwork, silk painting, enamelling, ceramics, knitting and leather.