Hosts Wesley Enoch and Lee-Anne Buckskin kick off Reconciliation Week

This week, the Sydney Opera House From Our House to Yours digital program is dedicated to marking National Reconciliation Week. The theme In This Together could not be more appropriate right now.

The First Nations Arts Awards are streaming this Wednesday, May 27 at 6pm, and they recognise and celebrate outstanding creativity of First Nations artists. Presented by the Australia Council for the Arts, they will be hosted live online by Wesley Enoch, artistic director of the Sydney Festival, and Lee-Ann Tjunypa Buckskin, deputy chair of Australia Council's First Nations Arts Strategy Panel.

They’ll hand out prestigious Red Ochre Awards for lifetime achievement, which last year went to Aunty Lola Greeno and Uncle Jack Charles. They’ll also present the Dreaming Award for emerging artists, and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Arts Fellowship for mid-career recipients. The ceremony also pays tribute to creatives who have received Australia Council awards across the previous year.

Rhoda Roberts AO, Sydney Opera House head of First Nations programming, says, “We require a shift in the national cultural consciousness to reconcile the truth and history of our First Peoples. The land of Tubowgule, on which the Opera House stands, has long been a place for people to share stories, dance, listen to music, and engage in ritual and ceremony. While we can’t physically meet and share the same experiences during this time, we can do so online, together.”

Find out more and tune in here. The award ceremony will also be screened on NITV on Sunday, May 31 at 6.30pm and available on SBS On Demand.

This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.