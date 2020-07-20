Queer kinship is in the spotlight as a major exhibition of LGBTQIA+ art and culture comes to UNSW Galleries

The notion of ‘family’ has long been a cornerstone of queer identity and a major new exhibition coming the the UNSW Galleries will explore what ‘being together’ means for different queer subcultures – in Australia, internationally and across time.

The work of 15 artists (or artist collaborations), along with a series of films, plus material from the Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives, has been compiled for the exhibition by curators José Da Silva and Kelly Doley.

Perhaps the most visible feature of Friendship as a Way of Life will be the foyer of UNSW Galleries, which American artist Macon Reed will be transforming into a ‘Dyke Bar’ for the duration of the exhibition. Including a full bar, pool table, neon signs and hand-painted '70s-era wood panelling, the installation is titled ‘Eulogy for a Dyke Bar’ and asks why dyke and lesbian bars are increasingly rare on the gay and queer cultural landscape. The Dyke Bar will be activated as a place for performances, events and conversations during the exhibition.

Among the international contingent for this show will be the Berlin-based artists Elmgreen & Dragset, famous for their witty installation art designed for public places. Camilo Godoy, a politically motivated New York-based Colombian artist, will be exhibiting some of his photographic portraits of friends and lovers. Collaborative work by transfeminist artist AK Burns and AL Steiner (Chicks on Speed) is in the show, as is work by US artists ALOK and Mark Aguhar, with more to be announced.

Australian artists represented include Frances Barrett, Shannon Michael Cane, Helen Grace, Gavin Kirkness and the AIDS Quilt Project, Dani Marti, Parallel Park (Holly Bates and Tayla Jay Haggarty), Nikos Pantazopoulos and Ella Sutherland.

A series of talks titled Forms of Being Together will cover topics such as alternative club culture in Australia, HIV/AIDS community action, online culture and communication practices, and the trajectories of various queer friendships in popular culture.

Golden Age Cinema is showcasing important documentaries on queer issues, curated by Kate Jinx. The program includes an anniversary screening of Digby Duncan’s remarkable ‘Witches and Faggots, Dykes and Poofters’ from 1980, which tells the story of the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The exhibition runs until November 21.