If you’ve gotten used to bricks and mortar venues going digital in recent months, then have we got some game-changing news for you. Reversing the usual way of things in the new normal, online gallery space and art consultancy Curatorial+Co is going all IRL.

The team have taken over a Redfern warehouse to open a brand-new physical gallery that will open its honest-to-goodness actual doors on August 10 with new exhibition Here With Me.

Curator and founder Sophie Vander has championed contemporary artists over the interwebs these last five years, but she now hopes to welcome art lovers into the 300-square-metre gallery space.

“Moving from a purely online to a physical space, whilst reversing the usual trend for galleries, feels like a natural progression for Curatorial+ Co,” Vander says. “We have seen enormous growth in our online sales in the past five years, with many works being purchased sight unseen by buyers all over the world and a loyal base of returning collectors. With this expansive new gallery space, we hope to connect with a new range of collectors, those who prefer a more real-life gallery experience.”

Vander aims to showcase one-of-a-kind and limited edition works by established and emerging artists and designers from around the world. Here With Me features works from more than 30 artists and designers from Australia, the US, Canada, Russia, South Africa, Poland and Sweden. The vast majority of creatives involved are women, working in mediums including painting, drawing, photography and sculpture.

The exhibition includes a large-scale two-metre mobile by artist Odette Ireland, whose ceramic sculptures celebrate the ever-changing Australian landscape, plus a new collaboration between internationally celebrated paper sculptor Stuart McLachlan and acclaimed photographer Simon Cardwell and Susie Dureau’s large-scale sea and sky paintings.

Later in the year there will be a group show by painter Theresa Hunt and ceramic sculptor Kerryn Levy that will reflect on the summer’s horror bushfire season, plus solo shows by mixed-media artist Katrina O’Brien and photographer and video artist Lilli Waters.

The gallery will be open Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm, and Saturday by appointment.





