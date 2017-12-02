Ten contemporary Australian artists respond to Tracey Moffatt's searing photographic series Up in the Sky, marking its 20th anniversary

This group exhibition responds to Tracey Moffatt’s 1997 photo series Up in the Sky: 25 prints constituting an ambiguous, cinematic narrative set in an outback Australian town, which has been interpreted as an investigation of the trauma of the stolen generations. To celebrate the 20th anniversary, ten contemporary Australian artists were commissioned to respond to the work: Tim Johnson, Jason Wing, Alana Hunt, Caroline Garcia, Victoria Garcia, Carla Liesch, Nicole Monks, Mark Shorter, Cigdem Aydemir, Hayley Megan French.

Up in the Sky will be exhibited in the Lewers House Gallery concurrently with Landing Points.