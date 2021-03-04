It's time to create your own Italian masterpiece, opera-lovers

Budding artists in Sydney can jet off to Italy for a life drawing class held in the stunning surrounds of Rome’s Sant’Andrea della Valle church, thanks to Opera Australia. Well, sort of.

Unfortunately those international borders are gonna be blocking us for some time to come. But you can get involved in the next best thing, by stepping onto designer Michael Scott-Mitchell’s astounding set from John Bell’s blockbuster take on Tosca. Opera Australia has teamed up with Darlinghurst Life Drawing to offer this two-hour drawing class, as hosted on the Sydney Opera House’s Joan Sutherland stage transformed to recall the Roman church.

The fun art event is a cute nod to Tosca’s lover, painter and political activist Mario Cavaradossi, as played by Australia’s favourite tenor, Diego Torre. Taking place at 7pm on Friday, March 12, tickets are $125 a pop. It thrusts you right into the heart of the drama, leaving you with Roman dreams and hopefully a masterpiece in the nude too.

Find out more about Opera Australia's encore season of Tosca here.