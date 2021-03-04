Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Life drawing on the Tosca set

Life drawing on the Tosca set

Art, Drawings Sydney Opera House , Sydney Wednesday March 17 2021
People in a life class drawing a nude model on the Tosca et depicting Rome's Sant’Andrea della Valle church
Photograph: Supplied/Phillip Booth
It's time to create your own Italian masterpiece, opera-lovers

Budding artists in Sydney can jet off to Italy for a life drawing class held in the stunning surrounds of Rome’s Sant’Andrea della Valle church, thanks to Opera Australia. Well, sort of.

Unfortunately those international borders are gonna be blocking us for some time to come. But you can get involved in the next best thing, by stepping onto designer Michael Scott-Mitchell’s astounding set from John Bell’s blockbuster take on ToscaOpera Australia has teamed up with Darlinghurst Life Drawing to offer this two-hour drawing class, as hosted on the Sydney Opera House’s Joan Sutherland stage transformed to recall the Roman church.

The fun art event is a cute nod to Tosca’s lover, painter and political activist Mario Cavaradossi, as played by Australia’s favourite tenor, Diego Torre. Taking place at 7pm on Friday, March 12, tickets are $125 a pop. It thrusts you right into the heart of the drama, leaving you with Roman dreams and hopefully a masterpiece in the nude too.

Find out more about Opera Australia's encore season of Tosca here

By: Stephen A Russell

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://opera.org.au/productions/life-drawing
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Sydney Opera House
Address: Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Price: $125

Dates And Times
