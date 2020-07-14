Visit the incredible collection of the

The beautiful main brick building of MRAG was erected in 1830 and has served as everything from a tailors to a candle factory, a soap-making joint to a general store, before becoming the Maitland Technical College in 1892. After wearing many faces since, it's now a fantastic regional art gallery with an inspiring collection comprising of more than 6000 paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs and limited edition prints by Australian and international artists, with a particular focus on works on paper. You can see prized pieces by Margaret Olley, Brett Whiteley, Sidney Nolan, Lloyd Rees, Nell, Euan Macleod, Suzanne Archer, Fiona Hall, Adrian Lockhart, Judy Watson, Gloria Petyarre and John Olsen as well as William Kentridge, Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso, no less!