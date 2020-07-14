Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Maitland Regional Art Gallery

Maitland Regional Art Gallery

Art, Galleries Free
Maitland Regional Art Galley
Photograph: Supplied Maitland Regional Art Galley

The beautiful main brick building of MRAG was erected in 1830 and has served as everything from a tailors to a candle factory, a soap-making joint to a general store, before becoming the Maitland Technical College in 1892. After wearing many faces since, it's now a fantastic regional art gallery with an inspiring collection comprising of more than 6000 paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs and limited edition prints by Australian and international artists, with a particular focus on works on paper. You can see prized pieces by Margaret Olley, Brett Whiteley, Sidney Nolan, Lloyd Rees, Nell, Euan Macleod, Suzanne Archer, Fiona Hall, Adrian Lockhart, Judy Watson, Gloria Petyarre and John Olsen as well as William Kentridge, Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso, no less!

 

Details
Address: Maitland Regional Art Gallery
230 High Street
Maitland
2320
Cross street: James Street
Price: Free
Contact:
mrag.org.au Call Venue 02 4934 9859
Opening hours: Tue-Sun, 10am-5pm

