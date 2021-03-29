Moore Park lights up again with another blockbuster art exhibition showcasing Impressionist paintings, IMAX-sized

If you were mesmerised by ‘Sunflowers’ the size of a house when Van Gogh Alive lit up the Royal Hall of Industries with a sea of shimmering sunshine yellow projected the size of an IMAX screen, then you won’t want to miss the next blockbuster multi-sensory experience moving into the Moore Park hangar-sized space. Monet and Friends ­– Life, Light and Colour celebrates the lush brushstrokes of Claude and co, the Impressionists who swept up the world in their effervescent depictions of light, love and life.

Plunge into Monet’s 'Water Lilies' series dancing across multiple giant screens, as if light refracting on a limpid pool’s surface. Digitally projected at unimaginable scales, the vast canvas allows you to admire the beloved artist's most famous works in a whole new world of detail that will take your breath away. Even better, his incredible gift to the world is bolstered by a brace of paintings by his brilliant fellow Impressionists, including Paul Cézanne, with his bathers and still-life apples, Edgar Degas’ dancers, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec’s glimpse inside the Moulin Rouge, Édouard Manet’s last drink at the Folies-Bergère bar and more.

That’s an incredible wealth of artistic excellence and the perfect way to whiz round (19th-century) Europe while international borders remain unfortunately closed. The show opened on March 12 for a strictly limited run, and you just know this exhibition is gonna be another mega-bestseller, so don’t delay on booking your suitably spaced spot. Perfect for families, this exhibition is sure to hold little ones’ short attention spans and allow parents a creative breather. Even better, accompanying photographs and videos allow an insider’s peak at the creative process of the gang, including Camille Pissarro and Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

Grande Experiences founder Bruce Peterson was overjoyed to welcome art lovers back to the astonishing set-up of masterpieces blown up on massive screens. “Produced in the same immersive multisensory format as the hugely successful Van Gogh Alive, this very new and unique experience will captivate and enthral audiences young and old as we enjoy some of the colourful works of art from the French masters of the 19th century, combined with a wonderful musical score and special aromas permeating throughout the venue,” he says.