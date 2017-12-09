Play On: The Art of Sport

Sports and sporting culture are the focus on this group exhibition featuring a line-up of top Australian artists

This exhibition showcases finalists from the five editions of the biennial (and defunct as of 2017) Basil Sellers Art Prize, a $100,000 prize for artworks dealing with the subject of sport and sporting culture. The line-up reads like a who’s-who of Australian artists, with a few emerging and lesser-known names as well: Tony Albert, Richard Bell, Lauren Brincat, Jon Campbell, Daniel Crooks, Tarryn Gill and Pilar Mata Dupont, Shaun Gladwell, Josie Kunoth Petyarre and Dinni Kunoth Kemarre, Richard Lewer, Fiona McMonagle, Kerrie Poliness, Khaled Sabsabi, Gabrielle de Vietri, and Gerry Wedd.