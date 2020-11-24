Get your life at this monthly event with nude models, drawing, drinking and discussion

As the resurgence of life drawing events with live nude models continues to grow in popularity, a small group of Sydney’s queer performers decided it was high time to start up their own progressive spin on the tradtional art class.

Queer Lyfe is an inclusive event with a more casual “drink, draw and discuss” vibe, open to people of all skill levels and identities. The monthly themed mid-week event at Ching-a-Lings bar on Oxford Street features models from across the LGBTQI+ spectrum, and from a range of body types and body differences. Many of the models are drag and burlesque performers who’ve had less work available to them under lockdown and then post-lockdown restrictions – and they do more than pose, incorporating performances and discussions throughout the evening.

“I wanted to create a safe space for the queer community to come together and have a bit of fun whilst supporting artists who generally rely on nightclub gigs. My dream is to break down internal barriers and segregation in the community too,” host Zachary Gallagher – aka Schisandra when in drag – explains.

The next event on Wednesday, November 25, sees drag queen Peach Fuzz (a regular on the Imperial Hotel stage) stripping back with a Nude on Nude theme. Then on December 16, jingle your bells with a XXX-mas themed session.