Queer Lyfe Drawing
Time Out says
Get your life at this monthly event with nude models, drawing, drinking and discussion
As the resurgence of life drawing events with live nude models continues to grow in popularity, a small group of Sydney’s queer performers decided it was high time to start up their own progressive spin on the tradtional art class.
Queer Lyfe is an inclusive event with a more casual “drink, draw and discuss” vibe, open to people of all skill levels and identities. The monthly themed mid-week event at Ching-a-Lings bar on Oxford Street features models from across the LGBTQI+ spectrum, and from a range of body types and body differences. Many of the models are drag and burlesque performers who’ve had less work available to them under lockdown and then post-lockdown restrictions – and they do more than pose, incorporating performances and discussions throughout the evening.
“I wanted to create a safe space for the queer community to come together and have a bit of fun whilst supporting artists who generally rely on nightclub gigs. My dream is to break down internal barriers and segregation in the community too,” host Zachary Gallagher – aka Schisandra when in drag – explains.
The next event on Wednesday, November 25, sees drag queen Peach Fuzz (a regular on the Imperial Hotel stage) stripping back with a Nude on Nude theme. Book your ticket for $20 here. Then on December 16, jingle your bells with a XXX-mas themed session. Follow Queer Sydney on Instagram (@queer_sydney) to keep across their upcoming events.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.instagram.com/queer_sydney/
|Venue name:
|Ching-a-lings
|Address:
|
133 Oxford St
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
|Price:
|$20
Dates And Times
-
- Ching-a-lings $20