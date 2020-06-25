The Dobell Australian Drawing Biennia presents eight contemporary artists who create extraordinary worlds

If you feel like you’re always getting lost in your imagination, then this is the exhibition for you. Real Worlds: Dobell Australian Drawing Biennial 2020 introduces you to the brave new worlds conjured up by eight exciting contemporary artists.

Featuring NSW artists Danie Mellor, Nathan Hawkes and Jack Stahel, they are joined by fellow dreamers Becc Ország and Martin Bell from Victoria. Helen Wright and Matt Coyle represent Tasmania, with Peter Mungkuri from South Australia.

Some of the drawings which will be represented are firmly grounded in the real, with a deep connection to place or country, but others soar into the unknown. All of them will open up your mind.

We cant wait to see what lies in store when the exhibition opens on October 24, running to February 7, 2021.