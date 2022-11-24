Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

RightClickSave Web3 Festival

  • Art, Digital and interactive
  • Bondi Pavilion, Bondi Beach
Serwah NFT Digital Designer Meet the Maker
Photograph: Nigel Kippers | Serwah Attafuah
Advertising

Time Out says

This Bondi-based digital arts and culture festival will be spilling the NFTea

Up until October 2021, the digital artist Beeple had only ever sold a print for $100. Then, at a first-of-its-kind auction at Christie’s, an NFT of his work sold for a record-smashing $69 million, transforming him into one of the world's most expensive living artists. Since then, NFTs have taken the art world by storm, radically changing how we consume art. 

On Thursday, November 24, RightClickSave festival will unite Australian and international digital creatives, web3 marketing experts and NFT evangelists to explore the best of digital culture and art at Bondi Pavilion. Hosted by the leading Australian web3 and digital art platform Culture Vault, the festival will be the first of its kind that explores the intersectionality of art, culture and the future of digital media through a program of workshops and talks.

The one-day festival will spotlight artists, creators and entrepreneurs from Australia and around the world, with a first-class line-up of guests to dive into the infinite possibilities of web3 for companies and creators. The line-up includes Time Out's Arts Future Shaper Serwah Attafuah and indie pop duo Client Liaison.

Expect to hear talks such as Beyond Buzzwords: WTF is an NFT, NFT and the Music Industry - Tokenising the True Fans Theory, and a keynote talk from NFT oracle, the art critic, curator and collector Kenny Schachter. Artists such as Giant Swan, Renderfruit and Nick Thomm will also be in attendance to talk about how NFTs are changing the landscape of digital art. 

You can right click and purchase a pass to the RightClickSave conference and the afterparty here.

Written by Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.rightclicksave.com.au/schedule-1
Address:
Bondi Pavilion
Queen Elizabeth Dr
Bondi
Sydney
2026
Price:
$45

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.