Up until October 2021, the digital artist Beeple had only ever sold a print for $100. Then, at a first-of-its-kind auction at Christie’s, an NFT of his work sold for a record-smashing $69 million, transforming him into one of the world's most expensive living artists. Since then, NFTs have taken the art world by storm, radically changing how we consume art.

On Thursday, November 24, RightClickSave festival will unite Australian and international digital creatives, web3 marketing experts and NFT evangelists to explore the best of digital culture and art at Bondi Pavilion. Hosted by the leading Australian web3 and digital art platform Culture Vault, the festival will be the first of its kind that explores the intersectionality of art, culture and the future of digital media through a program of workshops and talks.

The one-day festival will spotlight artists, creators and entrepreneurs from Australia and around the world, with a first-class line-up of guests to dive into the infinite possibilities of web3 for companies and creators. The line-up includes Time Out's Arts Future Shaper Serwah Attafuah and indie pop duo Client Liaison.

Expect to hear talks such as Beyond Buzzwords: WTF is an NFT, NFT and the Music Industry - Tokenising the True Fans Theory, and a keynote talk from NFT oracle, the art critic, curator and collector Kenny Schachter. Artists such as Giant Swan, Renderfruit and Nick Thomm will also be in attendance to talk about how NFTs are changing the landscape of digital art.

You can right click and purchase a pass to the RightClickSave conference and the afterparty here.