Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Some Mysterious Process

Some Mysterious Process

Art, Galleries Art Gallery of NSW , Sydney Until Tuesday September 15 2020 Free
David Hockney 'A closer winter tunnel' Art Gallery of New South Wales
Photograph: Richard Schmidt David Hockney 'A closer winter tunnel' Art Gallery of New South Wales

Time Out says

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening.

Take a look at this fantastic contemporary art exhibition showcasing acquisitions from the last 50 years

Exhilarating in its modernity, this exciting Art Gallery NSW exhibition brings together  acquisitions from the previous 50 years only and captures a real snapshot of where we’re at now and where we’ve come from.

Part of the Sydney Modern Project, expanding the footprint of the gallery, the show includes the radiant colours of David Hockney’s ‘A Closer Winter Tunnel’, which makes winter look exactly like we need it to be right now., the title is drawn from the words of American artist Philip Guston musing art-making: “There’s some mysterious process at work here which I don’t even want to understand.’ You can also see his work ‘East tenth 1977’.

Weaving together multiple threads of history, it to tells the story of how the international contemporary collection has come together through the alchemy of planning, serendipity, curation and philanthropy, as well as tracing the evolution of societal expectations.

The exhibition runs until September 15.

By: Stephen A Russell

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://www.artgallery.nsw.gov.au/exhibitions/some-mysterious-process/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Art Gallery of NSW
Address: Art Gallery Road, The Domain
Sydney
2000
Price: Free

Dates And Times

Users say

LiveReviews|0
1 person listening
View all reviews
You may also like
    Latest news