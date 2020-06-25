Take a look at this fantastic contemporary art exhibition showcasing acquisitions from the last 50 years

Exhilarating in its modernity, this exciting Art Gallery NSW exhibition brings together acquisitions from the previous 50 years only and captures a real snapshot of where we’re at now and where we’ve come from.

Part of the Sydney Modern Project, expanding the footprint of the gallery, the show includes the radiant colours of David Hockney’s ‘A Closer Winter Tunnel’, which makes winter look exactly like we need it to be right now., the title is drawn from the words of American artist Philip Guston musing art-making: “There’s some mysterious process at work here which I don’t even want to understand.’ You can also see his work ‘East tenth 1977’.

Weaving together multiple threads of history, it to tells the story of how the international contemporary collection has come together through the alchemy of planning, serendipity, curation and philanthropy, as well as tracing the evolution of societal expectations.

The exhibition runs until September 15.