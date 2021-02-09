Get swept up by this exhibition of works by Australian artists exploring contemporary spirituality

The Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre (CPAC) hosts Australia’s longest running arts award in the 66th biennial Blake Prize. It’s a thought-provoking gathering of 88 outstanding finalists hailing from around the country and across the globe. Tasked with sparking conversation about spirituality, religion and personal belief, the creative minds involved did not disappoint, with a truly stunning array of works on show.

Opening on Saturday, February 13, the Blake Prize exhibition includes works by First Nations Australians including Redfern-based Blak Douglas, who tackles the colonial influences of religion in this n country. WA artist Kirsty Burgu’s ‘Creation Story’ depicts Wandijna, sacred ancestral beings who created the land and brought law, culture, and language. Northern Territory sculptor Jack Nawilil depicts a Balngarra Clan burial ceremony with Bininj (human) bones wrapped in paperbark.

The show also includes a video installation by Zanny Begg, ‘Stories of Kannagi’, that explores the impact of civil war on members of the Western Sydney Tamil community. Antoine Veling’s ‘Mark 5:28’ captures Iggy Pop in a moment of pure ecstasy during a gig at the Sydney Opera House that resembles a religious oil painting. Also check out Mehwish Iqbal’s embroidery series, ‘Tombstones’, drawing inspiration from Sufi poets Rumi and Bulleh Shah.

The winner will of the $35,000 Blake Prize will be announced at 3pm on the 13th. We can’t wait to see who it will be. “We’re thrilled about the record number of entries we’ve received this year from such talented artists,” CPAC director Craig Donarski says. “An overwhelming majority of finalists came from Australia, proving what an incredible pool of talent we have in this country. Better still, this year’s finalists include artists from every Australian state and territory.”