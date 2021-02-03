Head down the rabbit hole at this sip and paint event at a Wonderland-inspired bar

You can get curiouser and curiouser this Valentine’s Day thanks to a cute new collaboration between Wonderland Bar and sip and paint proponents Cork and Canvas. They have teamed up for an event that will have you commanding “off with their heads” in no time, as art meets riddles washed down with tasty cocktails, all hosted by the Mad Hatter.

The magical Alice in Wonderland-themed bar will host Cork and Canvas’ latest event on the day that would make even the guillotine-happy Queen of Hearts chill out and feel the love, as she insists on having her likeness captured in and of course flattering portrait by her loyal subjects. So assemble your tea party BFFs for a two and a half hour Sunday session that begins with a fun puzzle, tasking participants with solving clues to find the magic ingredients to charge their teapot cocktails, and to locate the painting supplies. Then you’ll be challenged to capture the Queen of Hearts (or your mate) Picasso-style, because Cubism and/or Surrealism is the perfect painting technique to capture the monarch of a topsy turvy world.

Tickets to this fabulous adventure in art at Wonderland Bar are $120 per person, available to book via the Cork and Canvas website. The Valentine’s Day treat comes complete with bottomless bubbles, beer and wine as well as some yummy nibbles. But don’t worry if you miss out this time round, there will be two more chances to perfect the queen’s portrait on March 13 and 15. Now that is worth following a very late bunny down a very peculiar rabbit hole.

Love magical moments? Check out James Galea’s Best Trick Ever at the Opera House.