Stained glass art addressing colonialism and offering hope glows in the newly reopened Carriageworks

Tony Albert’s project for the Biennale of Sydney: NIRIN extends and expands upon his Blacktown Native Institution project, supporting Aboriginal custodianship, honouring the Native Institution and their families, and aims to raise awareness of the Stolen Generations.

His stained glass work ‘Brothers (The Prodigal Son)’, draws from his series of photographs of young Indigenous men who were staying at Kirinari Hostel and from his sighting of a protest where demonstrators painted their chests with a red target. Incorporating religious iconography, the stunning work enshrines a beautiful act of defiance.

Originally installed as part of the Biennale 1.0 and then showing at the National Art School (and former Darlinghurst Gaol), with that venue remaining closed, it has now been relocated to the newly reopened Carriageworks. It shines in the vast exposed brick hall flooded with light.

Exploring contemporary legacies of colonialism Albert’s work draws on personal and collective histories and embraces hope where for a better future together.