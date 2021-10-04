This lush exhibition of abstract paintings explores preconceived ideas about identity, gender and beauty

Curatorial and Co gallery in Redfern will reopen after the long winter of discontent with the glorious colours of Perth-based artist Isabelle de Kleine’s debut solo exhibition Un-Define.

The exhibition of 15 large-scale works on paper is all about rejecting the restrictive idea that we should all fit into neat categorisation boxes, exploring gender, identity and beauty in a refreshing way. The collage-like abstract paintings of figures intersected by overlapping geometric patterns in beautiful colours is hypnotising. As de Kleine says, the haunting depictions are all about visualising, “the beautiful chaos that is our minds and the world around us.”

Running for ten days from October 13 to 23, the eye-opening exhibition will be one of the first to welcome art lovers back into the city. “This has been such a tough time on our community and on the arts, so being able to present my body of works in person is an absolute privilege and I am looking forward to sharing what I have been working on over the past year,” de Kleine says of the thrilling return to seeing art up close and personal.

Tickets will be made available through Eventbrite once NSW Health clarify details on the unlock. You will also be able to check out Un-Define online too.