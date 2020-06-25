Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Under the Stars

Under the Stars

Art, Galleries Art Gallery of NSW , Sydney Until Sunday January 31 2021 Free
Shaun Gladwell, 'Planet and stars sequence: Barrier Highway' 2009 (video still),
Photograph: Shaun Gladwell Shaun Gladwell, 'Planet and stars sequence: Barrier Highway' 2009 (video still),

The starry sky is central to this collection gathering Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists

Bringing together Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists, Under the Stars highlights our shared understandings of the night sky. Highlighting the commonalities and connections in our shared attempts to understand the sky above our place in relation to it, the exhibition has a particular a focus on Indigenous knowledge.

It presents an opportunity to explore, engage and educate at a time when discussions surrounding the 250 years since Captain Cook’s arrival have sparked great debate, as further highlighted by the Black Lives Matter marches.

Under the tars includes the work of artists like Lindy Lee, Mick Kubarkku and Shaun Gladwell. Shining a light on complex ideas, it also centres the idea that the night sky is an expanse that is not owned, and that connects us all.

The free exhibition runs until sometime next year.

By: Stephen A Russell

Details
Event website: https://www.artgallery.nsw.gov.au/exhibitions/under-the-stars/
Venue name: Art Gallery of NSW
Address: Art Gallery Road, The Domain
Sydney
2000
Price: Free

