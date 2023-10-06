Vincent Namatjira: Desert Songs
Without mincing words, Vincent Namatjira OAM – the first Aboriginal person to win the Archibald Prize – is one of the most important Australian artists of our time. With his bold and subversive figurative paintings, Namatjira explores what it means to be Indigenous in Australia, and in the world. Desert Songs, a collection of 13 new works by Namatjira, has just been unveiled at Yavuz Gallery in Surry Hills – and this is your chance to see the artist’s work in the flesh, with no entry fee. A show for these times, the exhibition tackles the rich themes and concepts of leadership, power and legacy. Namatjira explores his own deeply personal histories through portraits of well-known figures that have shaped his life through art, music and politics – including the likes of singer-songwriter and Indigenous activist Archie Roach, and Australian country music icon Slim Dusty. Speaking to arts and culture editor Alannah Le Cross, Namatjira said: “If you pick up a paintbrush, it does change lives, and it changes the world also.” Photograph: Yavuz Gallery/Jessica Maurer The Yavuz Gallery presentation also features celebrated works by Namatjira, including ‘Vincent and Vincent’ (in which the artist depicts himself on Country, standing with Vincent van Gogh) and paintings like ‘Charles on Country’ from the series where he depicts members of the British royalty in Australian landscapes. Namatjira lampoons the pageantry of the monarchy, with Queen Elizabeth II and others painted with caric