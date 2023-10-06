Sydney
Yavuz Gallery

  • Art
  • Surry Hills
Vincent Namatjira: Desert Songs
Photograph: Yavuz Gallery/Jessica Maurer | 'Vincent Namatjira: Desert Songs', 2023
Time Out says

This small gallery in Surry Hills is dedicated to the promotion of intercultural dialogue through contemporary art. It’s a commercially founded gallery, but you don’t need to be looking to invest in a new piece to pay a visit and appreciate the dynamic work on show here. 

Established in Singapore (2010) and Sydney (2019), Yavuz Gallery represents a diverse group of established and emerging artists from around the world, celebrating a strong curatorial program driven by the social significance of artworks that challenge the issues of our times. 

“Education is important, and platform is important,” gallery founder and director, Can Yavuz, told Time Out.

“I want the audience to come here and walk away being inspired, walk away with ideas, and with topics that they can debate and discuss with their families and friends. And I think that is our responsibility, for the field, in society, or my personal ambition as a gallery.”

Yavuz is one of the leading contemporary galleries in the Asia-Pacific region, supported by an ambitious exhibition and international art fair program committed to providing artists with a global platform. Recent shows have included Abdul Abdullah’s Magical Thinking (Sydney) and Nicholas Ong’s Radio Silence (Singapore).

To find the Sydney gallery, enter through the decidedly non-gallery-looking building on the corner of Commonwealth and Reservoir Streets, and take a right into the Yavuz space.

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Address:
69 Reservoir Street
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
View Website
(02) 8040 8838
Opening hours:
Tue-Sat 10am-6pm; Sun, Mon and public holidays by appointment only

What’s on

Vincent Namatjira: Desert Songs

  • Paintings

Without mincing words, Vincent Namatjira OAM – the first Aboriginal person to win the Archibald Prize – is one of the most important Australian artists of our time. With his bold and subversive figurative paintings, Namatjira explores what it means to be Indigenous in Australia, and in the world. Desert Songs, a collection of 13 new works by Namatjira, has just been unveiled at Yavuz Gallery in Surry Hills – and this is your chance to see the artist’s work in the flesh, with no entry fee.  A show for these times, the exhibition tackles the rich themes and concepts of leadership, power and legacy. Namatjira explores his own deeply personal histories through portraits of well-known figures that have shaped his life through art, music and politics – including the likes of singer-songwriter and Indigenous activist Archie Roach, and Australian country music icon Slim Dusty. Speaking to arts and culture editor Alannah Le Cross, Namatjira said: “If you pick up a paintbrush, it does change lives, and it changes the world also.”  Photograph: Yavuz Gallery/Jessica Maurer The Yavuz Gallery presentation also features celebrated works by Namatjira, including ‘Vincent and Vincent’ (in which the artist depicts himself on Country, standing with Vincent van Gogh) and paintings like ‘Charles on Country’ from the series where he depicts members of the British royalty in Australian landscapes. Namatjira lampoons the pageantry of the monarchy, with Queen Elizabeth II and others painted with caric

