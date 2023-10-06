Time Out says

This small gallery in Surry Hills is dedicated to the promotion of intercultural dialogue through contemporary art. It’s a commercially founded gallery, but you don’t need to be looking to invest in a new piece to pay a visit and appreciate the dynamic work on show here.

Established in Singapore (2010) and Sydney (2019), Yavuz Gallery represents a diverse group of established and emerging artists from around the world, celebrating a strong curatorial program driven by the social significance of artworks that challenge the issues of our times.

“Education is important, and platform is important,” gallery founder and director, Can Yavuz, told Time Out.

“I want the audience to come here and walk away being inspired, walk away with ideas, and with topics that they can debate and discuss with their families and friends. And I think that is our responsibility, for the field, in society, or my personal ambition as a gallery.”

Yavuz is one of the leading contemporary galleries in the Asia-Pacific region, supported by an ambitious exhibition and international art fair program committed to providing artists with a global platform. Recent shows have included Abdul Abdullah’s Magical Thinking (Sydney) and Nicholas Ong’s Radio Silence (Singapore).

To find the Sydney gallery, enter through the decidedly non-gallery-looking building on the corner of Commonwealth and Reservoir Streets, and take a right into the Yavuz space.