As their name suggests, Bilpin Fruit Bowl offers a cornucopia of sweet treats for picking, from yellow peaches and nectarines in summer to Granny Smith and Fuji apples in autumn. But they’re one of the few places that also permits you to forage your own veggies too – the bounty they offer, depending on the season, includes zucchini, yellow squash bok choy, lettuce, capsicum and even green kale. Entry is $20 for adults and $10 for kids, after that you simply pay for what you pick. The farm’s been owned and operated by the same family for over 30 years, and they diligently update their Facebook page each week with details of the produce that will be available, so you can start planning ahead for that colourful stir fry.

After a gallop through the fields and orchards, replenish your energy stores with a slice of freshly baked apple pie from the farm shop, which also stocks homemade jams and local honeys you can enjoy on the ample picnic grounds outside.