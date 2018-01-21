Sydney
Pine Crest Orchard

Pine Crest Orchard
Photograph: Joanna Gubbins
This picturesque orchard in Bilpin has been run by the Galbraith family for 40 years. Manager of the farm John is also an avid horticulturalist, so at different times of the year you’ll be able to spot various flowers on the property, from daffodils to cherry blossoms, as well as birdlife like Rosellas, New Holland Honeyeaters and parrots in all colours of the rainbow. But what you’re really here for are the crisp, rosy apples – and that feeling of reaching for a perfectly formed fruit before giving it a slow twist, a light pull, and look at that, the treasure’s yours for the taking.

They grow different varieties throughout the year, starting with Tydemans and Akanes in January, before royal gala, golden delicious, Fuji, Granny Smith and pink lady apples carry the season until late May. If you come at the right time, you might also be able to pick peaches, plums, pears and even kiwifruit. Entry is just $2 per person – from there, simply pay for what you pick.

Written by
Juliana Yu

Details

Address:
2549
Bells Line of Rd
Bilpin
Sydney
2758
Contact:
View Website
02 4567 1143
Loading animation
