A breathtaking trail with unparalleled views of the Blue Mountains' most striking landmarks – both day and night.

If you’re partial to a lookout, this trail connecting Echo Point and Katoomba Falls is the MVP of the Blue Mountains. There are no fewer than nine viewing decks along this walk, all taking in the jaw-dropping vistas of the Jamison Valley, as well as more secluded natural wonders like Witches Leap Falls, Orphan Rock and the Katoomba Cascades.

The stars of the show are undoubtedly the towering falls at the western end of the trail and the famous Three Sisters at the eastern end. These are even more spectacular at night, when they are dramatically lit by 13 powerful floodlights, and as of February 2021, the pathway through the leafy Katoomba Falls Reserve is also illuminated, so you can continue to hike the trail after dark, until 11pm.

If there’s still a little steam left in your hammies, take on the Giant Stairs to get up close and personal with the Three Sisters or continue on along the Prince Henry Cliff Walk to Honeymoon Point and on to Leura.