1. There’s a panther on the loose in the Blue Mountains
This is the corker that will pop up in any ‘Sydney myth’ list on the web. All over the Blue Mountains and parts of Western Sydney, people have claimed sighting a giant black cat roaming around. Affectionately known as ‘the Blue Mountains Panther’, it’s rumoured to be an escaped veteran from a ill-fated private zoo owned by the eccentric billionaire Emmanuel Margolin in the ’80s, though panther-attributed livestock deaths go back nearly a century. In recent times, bushwalkers and residents have claimed to have spotted the big cat in bushland, with some even feeling hunted or stalked by the carnivorous animal. A sighting happens about once a year.
True or false?
The jury's out on this one. First-hand accounts have only ever been supported by grainy or out-of-focus photos. Panther-spotters are a passionate bunch though: there have been books published and databases that log sightings kicking around for years. One article in The Australian even claimed analysis of a feline stool sample in Lithgow showed remnants of wallaby fur and bones, and we all know panthers would totally nosh on wallabies.