Coogee used to have an aquarium that was home to a massive tiger shark in 1935 for a week. Caught three kilometres off the beach by fishermen, the shark was on public display in a tank when families witnessed it vomit up a human arm. Yep. A human arm was regurgitated by the poor sick shark and bobbed to the top of the tank while visiting children screamed in horror. The shark was killed and an autopsy showed it had in fact eaten a smaller shark who it is believed swallowed the limb. A tattoo and fingerprints were used to identify the arm’s owner and a huge investigation led to the police convicting a murderer who later confessed he had tossed it in to the surf in Maroubra.

True or false?

By all accounts this is true and, holy moly, why hasn’t there been an Underbelly: Shark Arm yet? The arm belonged to former boxer Jim Smith who was in the midst of some dodgy dealings with convicted forger Patrick Brady when he was murdered. Brady admitted to dumping the body in Gunnamatta Bay, but used the severed arm as a threatening prop to Reginald Holmes, claiming he would meet the same fate if he didn’t fork up owed money. He then tossed the arm into Maroubra where the poor shark(s) came in to the story.