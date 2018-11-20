The Exchange Darling Square

Time Out says

The City of Sydney's library takes up two floors of the Kengo Kuma designed bird's nest structure coming at Darling Square

Did you know there's a City of Sydney library – a hub for learning, innovation and creativity – spanning two floors of the Exchange, a six-storey building designed by globally acclaimed architecture firm Kengo Kuma Architects. The stunning building also houses a whole lot of restaurants?

The food court features more than a dozen restaurants covering everything from breakfast right through to dinner and dessert.

The building has a spiral bird’s nest shape, built from 23 kilometres of sustainably sourced timber panels that curve around the outside.

Darling Square Library houses 30,000 items, from newspapers to an Asian literature collection. It has free WiFi, study spaces and an Ideas Lab, where start-ups can access a program of workshops, seminars and events.