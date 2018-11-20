Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Exchange Darling Square

  • Attractions
  • Haymarket
  • price 0 of 4
Artist's impression of the new library
Image: Lend Lease
Advertising

Time Out says

The City of Sydney's library takes up two floors of the Kengo Kuma designed bird's nest structure coming at Darling Square

Did you know there's a City of Sydney library – a hub for learning, innovation and creativity – spanning two floors of the Exchange, a six-storey building designed by globally acclaimed architecture firm Kengo Kuma Architects. The stunning building also houses a whole lot of restaurants?

The food court features more than a dozen restaurants covering everything from breakfast right through to dinner and dessert.

The building has a spiral bird’s nest shape, built from 23 kilometres of sustainably sourced timber panels that curve around the outside.

Darling Square Library houses 30,000 items, from newspapers to an Asian literature collection. It has free WiFi, study spaces and an Ideas Lab, where start-ups can access a program of workshops, seminars and events.

Emma Joyce
Written by
Emma Joyce

Details

Address:
35
Tumbalong Boulevard
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.