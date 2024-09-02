A lavish new venue, The Peacock Lounge, is making its debut across five lively days this spring. Featuring a custom James Squire drink list and bar, a menu inspired by Sydney's beloved yum cha scene and rotating DJ sets, it will light up Royal Randwick's Winx Stand.

Come dressed to impress (fascinators optional) and grab a drink, with everything from bubbles to beers on the menu. Slide into one of the plush booths where you can settle in for the day or get around a game of pool – there's no need to be a racing fan to enjoy the perks of the lounge.

On the food front, there will be steamed pork buns, chicken skewers and lobster spring rolls. The prawn and water chestnut dumplings, served with a signature chilli oil, have been crafted by former MasterChef contestant turned celebrity chef Hayden Quinn. The best bit? You won’t spend more than $15 per plate.

End the night with a boogie, or keep the fun going with After The Last DJ series which returns to Randwick Racecourse, with performances from artists including Teddy Cream, Levi and Kinder.

The Peacock Lounge will open its doors on September 21, October 5, 19 and 26, and November 5 from 10am – with free entry for anyone with a general admission ticket to the Sydney Everest Carnival.

Tickets are on sale now from $35, and you can get yours here.