Australian Cocktail Month

Photograph: Supplied/Australian Cocktail Month
Get your twizzlers out, Sydney's cocktail scene is getting a shakeup in May

For the month of May, Sydney is set to turn into a Sazerac-stirring, Martini-shaking wonderland of cocktails and mixed drinks galore. It's the inaugural Australian Cocktail Month, and it's roping in some of the city's best bars and bartenders – and of course, locally made spirits, beers and more. 

So how does it work? Just buy a $24.95 ticket to get access to a menu specially prepared for the event, at venues across the city. The ticket gives you a solid discount on cocktails all month, too: each one comes in at $14, and non-alcoholic options at $10 (abstaining punters can get involved too – without sacrificing on flavour and depth). 

A total of 72 venues have been tapped on the shoulder to be a part of the event across Sydney, Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane. In Sydney, you can wander into favourites like Maybe Sammy, the Doss House, and newcomer Jolene's in the CBD to try themed cocktails celebrating World Whisky Day and Paloma Day across the month. A host of notable brands will also be part of the lineup, including Bombay Bramble, Hendricks, Patrón and Glenfiddich. 

Head to australiancocktailmonth.com.au for the full program. Tickets are now on sale

Divya Venkataraman

www.australiancocktailmonth.com.au
$24.95

