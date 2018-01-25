Bocado Guest Shift Series

It's a one night only Bacardi party at Shady Pines

So for all the non-bartending folk out there, cocktail comps are a very big deal for bartenders. There's prestige on the line, as well as serious prizes in the form of money and holidays. And while competing can take a huge amount of work for the contestants, it can also yield benefits for us, the drinking public. Especially when it means James Irvine, former Time Out Sydney Bartender of the Year, will be slinging his extremely limited edition competition cocktails down at Shady Pine Saloon for one night only on Sun Feb 4. From 4pm until midnight you can order $19 Bacardi Daiquiris, or Irvine's very own creation, the Bocado, which involves Bacardi Gran Reserva Ocho Años rum, vermouth, sherry, banana and rosemary. It might sound out there, but Irvine assures us that the cooked tropical fruits flavours, plus Caribbean spice and a slight vegetal finishing note is a winning combo. You won't be able to try it anywhere else in the city so this is your one shot.