Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Chuck Trailer’s

  • Bars
  • Bondi Beach
  1. The main bar at Chuck Trailer's
    Photograph: Alana Dimou
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. A cocktail being mixed on the bar at Chuck Trailer's
    Photograph: Alana Dimou
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Fried Chicken and Waffles at Chuck Trailer's
    Photograph: Alana Dimou
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Chicken Wings at Chuck Trailer's
    Photograph: Alana Dimou
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out Says

Get your fix of fried chicken, bourbon, and early '00s hits at this new Bondi boozer with the best dive bar vibes

Describing a venue as a dive bar might, on the face of it, sound like a negative critique, but at this cool-as-hell new drinking den in Bondi Beach, it's very much a compliment.

Chuck Trailer's is the latest venture from Ben Campbell and Brendan Darcy, the Mancunian masterminds behind local favourite Neighbourhood. The two British lads took over that bar back in 2019, but now, they’re bringing a new watering hole with an entirely different energy to the area, perfect for those wanting to sink beers in their boardies by the beach.

Opening on December 3 (just in time for summer), Chuck Trailer's delivers a flavour of the Inner West and the US to the eastern beaches. Taking over the spot formerly occupied by Bloody Marys, the space has been transformed to serve up perfectly poured schooners, generous bourbon pours, and delicious fried chicken and waffles. The American diner-inspired menu flips the bird to the body-beautiful types you might spot around this 'hood: we're talking pho-king-good wings, buffalo cauliflower, double smash patty burgers, and trailer trash fries. And if all that doesn't already sound fun as hell, bourbon orders get delivered via a remote control pickup truck. Plus there's a soundtrack of early 2000s Emo/pop-punk bangers, so it's set to be a damn good time at Chuck's.

But who the f*ck is Chuck Trailer anyway? Campbell and Darcy have a surprisingly detailed answer to that on the bar's Instagram page, but let's just say that he's the loosest unit in town who talks a big game when it comes to the quality of his fried chicken. 

Being one of the few venues in Bondi where you can sit in the sun and actually see the ocean, you’ll want to check out this spot for cold bevvies on a beach day over the summer. Great food, moreish drinks, and an epic view – you really can’t go wrong.

Written by
Jordan Clayden-Lewis

Details

Address:
Shop 7/152
Campbell Parade
Sydney
2026
Contact:
chucktrailers.com
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.