Time Out Says

Get your fix of fried chicken, bourbon, and early '00s hits at this new Bondi boozer with the best dive bar vibes

Describing a venue as a dive bar might, on the face of it, sound like a negative critique, but at this cool-as-hell new drinking den in Bondi Beach, it's very much a compliment.

Chuck Trailer's is the latest venture from Ben Campbell and Brendan Darcy, the Mancunian masterminds behind local favourite Neighbourhood. The two British lads took over that bar back in 2019, but now, they’re bringing a new watering hole with an entirely different energy to the area, perfect for those wanting to sink beers in their boardies by the beach.

Opening on December 3 (just in time for summer), Chuck Trailer's delivers a flavour of the Inner West and the US to the eastern beaches. Taking over the spot formerly occupied by Bloody Marys, the space has been transformed to serve up perfectly poured schooners, generous bourbon pours, and delicious fried chicken and waffles. The American diner-inspired menu flips the bird to the body-beautiful types you might spot around this 'hood: we're talking pho-king-good wings, buffalo cauliflower, double smash patty burgers, and trailer trash fries. And if all that doesn't already sound fun as hell, bourbon orders get delivered via a remote control pickup truck. Plus there's a soundtrack of early 2000s Emo/pop-punk bangers, so it's set to be a damn good time at Chuck's.

But who the f*ck is Chuck Trailer anyway? Campbell and Darcy have a surprisingly detailed answer to that on the bar's Instagram page, but let's just say that he's the loosest unit in town who talks a big game when it comes to the quality of his fried chicken.

Being one of the few venues in Bondi where you can sit in the sun and actually see the ocean, you’ll want to check out this spot for cold bevvies on a beach day over the summer. Great food, moreish drinks, and an epic view – you really can’t go wrong.