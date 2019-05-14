Sydney
Cottonmouth Records (CLOSED)

  • Bars
  • Enmore
  • price 2 of 4
Cottonmouth records bar interior
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Tins, vinyl and single malts are the stars of this low-key record store and bar

Craft tins from nearby breweries, a globe-trotting range of whiskies and vinyl are the three main drawcards for this Enmore Road bar. For crate diggers, you'll find a neat collection of new and old EPs and LPs, ranging from Daft Punk right through to local heroes Dappled Cities. Whisky-wise, you can work your way through newer Aussie drops from Starward and Limeburners, or set your sights on further afield with Scottish, Canadian and Japanese pours.

Details

Address:
182 Enmore Rd
Enmore
2042
Opening hours:
Tue-Sun noon-midnight
