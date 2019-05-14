Craft tins from nearby breweries, a globe-trotting range of whiskies and vinyl are the three main drawcards for this Enmore Road bar. For crate diggers, you'll find a neat collection of new and old EPs and LPs, ranging from Daft Punk right through to local heroes Dappled Cities. Whisky-wise, you can work your way through newer Aussie drops from Starward and Limeburners, or set your sights on further afield with Scottish, Canadian and Japanese pours.
Cottonmouth Records (CLOSED)
Time Out says
Tins, vinyl and single malts are the stars of this low-key record store and bar
Details
- Address:
- 182 Enmore Rd
- Enmore
- 2042
- Opening hours:
- Tue-Sun noon-midnight
Discover Time Out original video