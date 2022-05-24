Time Out says

On Friday, May 27 a secret bar will quietly open its doors for the first time at The Streets of Barangaroo in Sydney. The D.L.M – that's the Department of Legend & Myth FYI – is set to be Sydneysiders' new house of wondery and mystery, where punters can expect cocktails, magic, live music and quirky decor. Conveniently, this is also opening night of Vivid, so you can add an extra dose of razzle dazzle to your weekend.

The bar is concealed behind the unassuming bureaucratically styled frontage on the corner of Exchange Place, at the bottom of the Wynyard escalators, Sussex Street. In other words, you're going to have to work for this one. Be transported to a world of fantasy, where plush blue velvets envelop the space and a giant halo is suspended from the roof.

The bevvies will champion local brewers and distillers, with space for a range of Martinis using Hickson House gin and Mai Tais with Plantation rum. The D.L.M will also be stocked with Australian beers and sours from Lord Howe Island Brewing Co. and Yalumba wines.

The food menu has been created in collaboration with the popular Japanese burger venue, Ume Burger and will include snacks like fried chicken, chips, onion rings, house-made kimchi and Japanese pickles.

The D.L.M will also hero Australian entertainers and musicians with live music every night. Artists will include hip hop artist Kween G, bonetwister, Moth King, rhythm and blues soul artist E.J. Worland, funk-synth trio FOSHE, DJ King O.P.P, master magician Jackson Aces and many more.