Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

D.L.M. Bar

  • Bars
  • Barangaroo
  1. The logo of DLM bar
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Green velvet couch
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Cocktail
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. A handful of glitter
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. A hand holding a cocktail
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /5
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

A secret bar featuring live music and magic shows is opening in Barangaroo this month

On Friday, May 27 a secret bar will quietly open its doors for the first time at The Streets of Barangaroo in Sydney. The D.L.M – that's the Department of Legend & Myth FYI – is set to be Sydneysiders' new house of wondery and mystery, where punters can expect cocktails, magic, live music and quirky decor. Conveniently, this is also opening night of Vivid, so you can add an extra dose of razzle dazzle to your weekend. 

The bar is concealed behind the unassuming bureaucratically styled frontage on the corner of Exchange Place, at the bottom of the Wynyard escalators, Sussex Street. In other words, you're going to have to work for this one. Be transported to a world of fantasy, where plush blue velvets envelop the space and a giant halo is suspended from the roof.

The bevvies will champion local brewers and distillers, with space for a range of Martinis using Hickson House gin and Mai Tais with Plantation rum. The D.L.M will also be stocked with Australian beers and sours from Lord Howe Island Brewing Co. and Yalumba wines.  

The food menu has been created in collaboration with the popular Japanese burger venue, Ume Burger and will include snacks like fried chicken, chips, onion rings, house-made kimchi and Japanese pickles. 

The D.L.M will also hero Australian entertainers and musicians with live music every night. Artists will include hip hop artist Kween G, bonetwister, Moth King, rhythm and blues soul artist E.J. Worland, funk-synth trio FOSHE, DJ King O.P.P, master magician Jackson Aces and many more. 

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
Wynyard Station
300 Barangaroo Street
Barangaroo
Sydney
2000
Contact:
departmentoflegendandmyth.com.au
Opening hours:
Thu-Sat, 5-10pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.