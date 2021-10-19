Sydney
Frank Mac's

  • Bars
  • Millers Point
  1. A pink cocktail is being double strained into a coupe glass
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  2. A beef and guinness pie on an oval plate, a pot of gravy on the side
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  3. A plaque on the bar reading Frank's Seat
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  4. A plate of sandwiches with a bowl of pickles
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
  5. Velvet lounges in front of dimly lit bookshelves
    Photograph: Steven Woodburn
Time Out Says

An 1840s sandstone bar will house Frank Mac’s, a gin bar serving more than 100 juniper drops

Gin and cocktail bar, Frank Mac’s, will open in the Rocks on Friday, October 22, offering one of the biggest botanical collections in Sydney.

More than 100 juniper blends have been sourced from all corners of the globe with the list including international award-winning favourites through to smaller boutique distillers and collaboration releases with the likes of Fords London Dry Gin, Whitley Neill Handcrafted Gin, Blackwater Wexford Strawberry Irish Gin and Hernö x Four Pillars ‘Botany Bay’ featuring. As expected, the cocktail list is predominantly gin-based and any ingredients which can be produced by the bar team, will be.

“The silver lining from the last three months of lockdown is that we’ve been able to use the time to really refine our cocktails,” said Frank Mac’s beverage manager Daniel Strahand (the Doss House, Mary’s, Spice Temple). “I’ve spent days perfecting syrups, cordials and bitters, infusing spirits and even developing our own clear version of a Worcester sauce, which we’ve used in a really light, summery version of a Bloody Mary called the Mary Magdalene.”

If you know someone with a penchant for the juniper spirit, definitely put a visit to Frank Mac's on your to do list. 

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
83
George Street
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Contact:
frankmacs.com.au
0478 189 837
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Wed-Thu, 3pm-midnight; Fri-Sat, 3pm-1am; Sun, 3pm-midnight
