Gin and cocktail bar, Frank Mac’s, will open in the Rocks on Friday, October 22, offering one of the biggest botanical collections in Sydney.



More than 100 juniper blends have been sourced from all corners of the globe with the list including international award-winning favourites through to smaller boutique distillers and collaboration releases with the likes of Fords London Dry Gin, Whitley Neill Handcrafted Gin, Blackwater Wexford Strawberry Irish Gin and Hernö x Four Pillars ‘Botany Bay’ featuring. As expected, the cocktail list is predominantly gin-based and any ingredients which can be produced by the bar team, will be.



“The silver lining from the last three months of lockdown is that we’ve been able to use the time to really refine our cocktails,” said Frank Mac’s beverage manager Daniel Strahand (the Doss House, Mary’s, Spice Temple). “I’ve spent days perfecting syrups, cordials and bitters, infusing spirits and even developing our own clear version of a Worcester sauce, which we’ve used in a really light, summery version of a Bloody Mary called the Mary Magdalene.”

