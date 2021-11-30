Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hickson House Distilling Co

  • Bars
  • The Rocks
  1. A bottle of Hickson Road gin next to a caperberry martini
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Wooden barrels on a rack
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Grilled prawns and fresh oysters next to a caperberry martini
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out Says

A giant warehouse in the Rocks is going to house a new gin and whisky distillery and bar

If anywhere in the city called for a gin distillery, surely it's the Rocks, our colonial ground zero, where quite a lot of the juniper spirit would have been sloshing about in flagons during convict-era Sydney. And who better to be the Commodores of a new gin-venture than local experts Mikey Enright and Julian Train (Barbershop, the Duke of Clarence). Their third musketeer is distiller Tim Stones (ex-Manly Spirits), and together they are embarking on an ambitious project to open a distillery and bar inside a historic bonds warehouse on George Street.

Hickson House was due to open in late June, but, ya know. Thankfully the team are full steam ahead now with the distillery finally opening its doors on December 7. You can expect a showcase of house-made gins made with local NSW botanicals, plus aperitifs, whiskies and niche spirits. It's going to be a venue for the early adopters and gear-heads, the types of people who love a deep dive over a masterclass, a tasting event and matched food and drink experiences. And luckily, since they're in possession of a vast 180 meters squared floor space (in a city where we have tequila bars crammed into storage cupboards), they have room to do it all.

Details

Address:
68-84 Geroge St
The Rocks
2000
Contact:
hicksonhouse.com.au
02 8999 3852
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.