Kinselas Bar

Time Out says

This legendary Taylor Square hotel boasts a treasure trove of treats and an intriguing history. The Chapel on the ground floor, with its high and ornate Art Deco ceilings, is a striking tribute to the building's history as a funeral parlour. It was the headquarters of Charles Kinsela from 1933 until 1982, before it was redeveloped to a pub.

Nowadays, notorious party starters Poof Doof are taking over the top floor and the middle bar every Saturday night. Expect non-stop bangers and house music all night long, along with show-stopping production numbers and drag go-go dancers.

There's also regular events throughout the week with a queer twist, including drag trivia and drag bingo. Or you can just grab a drink and enjoy some seriously good people-watching, Taylor Square style.