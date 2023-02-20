Sydney
Timeout

Kinselas Bar

  • Bars
  • Darlinghurst
  1. Walk Proud at Kinselas
    Photograph: Supplied/Walk Proud at Kinselas
  2. Walk Proud at Kinselas
    Photograph: Supplied/Walk Proud at Kinselas
This legendary Taylor Square hotel boasts a treasure trove of treats and an intriguing history. The Chapel on the ground floor, with its high and ornate Art Deco ceilings, is a striking tribute to the building's history as a funeral parlour. It was the headquarters of Charles Kinsela from 1933 until 1982, before it was redeveloped to a pub.

Nowadays, notorious party starters Poof Doof are taking over the top floor and the middle bar every Saturday night. Expect non-stop bangers and house music all night long, along with show-stopping production numbers and drag go-go dancers.

There's also regular events throughout the week with a queer twist, including drag trivia and drag bingo. Or you can just grab a drink and enjoy some seriously good people-watching, Taylor Square style. 

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
383 Bourke St
Darlinghurst
Sydney
2010
Contact:
View Website
02 9331 2416
Opening hours:
Daily 9am-6am

What’s on

Walk Proud at Kinselas

From February 17, Walk Proud at Kinselas will be exploding with a glittery bang on Oxford Street, bringing along three weeks of major headline performances for three weeks during WorldPride. Plus, a lot of these acts are free – that's right, FREE. We love that.  Over 40 music acts will be featured from February 17 to March 5, with the line-up set to include a (free) DJ set from critically acclaimed non-binary artist G Flip, performance by queer folk-pop artist Alex the Astronaut, beloved Aussie pop band Cub Sport, and a set by Gomeroi transwoman and First Nations solicitor and advocate, DJ Crescendoll (just to name a few). It's not all a song and dance, however. Hannah Reilly and Jonny Hawkins are putting on two special sessions of I'd Like To Say A Few (Gay) Words, their hilarious and notorious speech sharing event. The pop prince of cabaret Brendan Maclean is also hosting two sessions of The Whiskey Sour, an evening with his favourite queer artists from around the nation.

I’d Like to Say a Few (Gay) Words – World Pride Editions

What do you get when you combine some of Australia's best queer performers with one of humanity's most dangerous pastimes – giving speeches? You get two nights of cringe-worthy yet cathartic entertainment at Darlinghurst's iconic Kinselas Hotel.  Be part of the glitter and laughs at the southern hemisphere's first WorldPride festival with Walk Proud at Kinselas' upcoming pride editions of I'd Like to Say a Few (Gay) Words. From public apologies to preprepared breakups, this hilarious speech-sharing event celebrates the power of spoken word, even when things don't quite go to plan. An all-star line-up of LGBTQIA+ performers will join writer and director Hannah Reilly (The Deb, Growing Up Gracefully) and multi-talented performer Jonny Hawkins (The Dollar Bin Darlings, Maureen Harbinger of Death) on stage to share their comical and sometimes deeply inappropriate stories. The AUSLAN-friendly show on Thursday February 23 at 8pm boasts top performers including non-binary artist and rapper Jamaica Moana; transcendent diva, jazz singer and cabaret artist Mama Alto; and writer, comedian and self-described 'disabled ingenue' Alistair Baldwin. Round two on Thursday March 2 continues with unapologetically gay pop artist Brendan Maclean; queer poetry champion and rapper Mohammad Awad; and asexual activist and producer Caroline Elisabeth Cull, amongst others. But it's not all about the laughs – half of your $30 ticket will be donated to Purple Light Disco, a Queer Community initiative.

