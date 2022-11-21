Sydney
Leichhardt Bowling Club

  • Bars
  • Lilyfield


An ultra-family friendly bowlo in the Inner West with an enclosed kids play area, cheap beers, a quality bistro and bare-foot bowls.

Details

Address:
88 Piper Street
Lilyfield
Sydney
2040
Contact:
leichhardtbowlingclub.com.au
02 9569 1936
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun 11am-late

What’s on

Built to Spill Wine and Vinyl Tour

  • Fairs and festivals

Aw, yis! Sydney's favourite natural wine/vinyl/masterful cinematography creators, Built to Spill Wines, are putting on an all-killer, no-filler pop-up shop tour to wrap up 2022. Just in time for the ramp up to Christmas, some of the Inner West's most beloved venues will be taken over for a day of wine tastings, vinyl-spinnin' DJs, shopping, and good old-fashioned human interaction.  Kicking off on the Lansdowne Hotel rooftop on November 26, you can bring summer in with a bang, grab your stocking stuffers for the wine quaffers in your life, and generally just enjoy the sunshine and good times with a glass of seriously good vino in hand.  Longstanding home of rock'n'roll, the Duke of Enmore will host next, on December 3, before things go bush at the Great Northern Trading Post in the Hunter Valley (ooh, fancy) on December 10. The next stop on tour is the family- and budget-friendly Leichhardt Bowlo on December 17 (FYI, there's an enclosed kids' play area with tables, shady umbrellas and jungle gyms for ultimate Cool Parent vibes). Final stop on this rock-and-roll pony express will be at a TBC location somewhere in the Blue Mountains on December 23 – we're looking at you, holiday makers who forgot to pack the good stuff. Notorious for slinging some of the most diverse wines and vinyl you'll find anywhere in Sydney, Built to Spill Wines was established by Tai Tate (ex-Porteno, Mary's) mid-pandemic 2020. It's quickly gained traction as the place to get all your hipster needs cater

