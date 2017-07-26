Time Out Says

4 out of 5 stars

Update, November 3: the Australian Venue Company has announced that Manly Wine will close on Wednesday, November 3 to make way for major renovations and will relaunch as a new concept. More details are to be announced soon.

This waterfront spot is primarily a wine bar, but there’s not much in the way of wine snobbery to be found here. They have more than a hundred bottles on the wine list, organised into helpful categories that suggest more about how the wine will actually taste than anything resembling a technical classification. The majority of the list is available by the glass and whether you choose a ‘big, bold red’ or a ‘fresh white’, you can expect to pay between $7 and $13.50. They have a small, crowd-pleasing selection of beers that tend towards the craftier end of the mega brews with the likes of Little Creatures, Pure Blonde and James Squire, while on the cocktail front they stick pretty firmly to the sweet and fruity end of the spectrum. Views of one of the city’s most popular beaches are uninterrupted; we’re all for finding a perch by the windows with jug of Pimm's and lemonade.