One Drop Brewing Co

Botany locals, craft beer enthusiasts and wife-and-husband duo Meg Barbic and Clay Grant quit their jobs, sold their house and launched south Sydney’s first microbrewery in 2019. The inspiration? The free-thinking ideals of reggae music and its signature one-drop beat.



The giant warehouse space has got all the trappings of an industrial urban brewery and taproom you know and love – roller doors, high ceilings, big shiny vats, indoor and outdoor seating – and it’s both dog- and family-friendly, which makes it a smart bet for a sunny Sunday session.



The eight rotating beers on tap are headlined by the flagship Botany Bay Lager, a crisp, fresh and slightly bitter expression of the classic style. Otherwise, you’ll find familiar varieties like pilsners, stouts and IPAs, as well as more experimental pours like an apricot kettle sour or Grisette – a citrusy, low-ABV old-school Belgian recipe.



Food trucks park on the premises daily, spruiking arepas, schnitzels, hot dogs and wood-fired pizza, and there’s often a DJ on the ones and twos laying down a laidback dub and reggae soundtrack. If you're keen to keep the party going, take home a slab of tinnies on the way out.