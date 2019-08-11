Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Photograph: Katje Ford
    Photograph: Katje Ford
    PreviousNext
    /18
  2. Photograph: Katje Ford
    Photograph: Katje Ford
    PreviousNext
    /18
  3. Photograph: Katje Ford
    Photograph: Katje Ford
    PreviousNext
    /18
  4. Photograph: Katje Ford
    Photograph: Katje Ford
    PreviousNext
    /18
  5. Photograph: Katje Ford
    Photograph: Katje Ford
    PreviousNext
    /18
  6. Photograph: Katje Ford
    Photograph: Katje Ford
    PreviousNext
    /18
  7. Photograph: Katje Ford
    Photograph: Katje Ford
    PreviousNext
    /18
  8. Photograph: Katje Ford
    Photograph: Katje Ford
    PreviousNext
    /18
  9. Photograph: Katje Ford
    Photograph: Katje Ford
    PreviousNext
    /18
  10. Photograph: Katje Ford
    Photograph: Katje Ford
    PreviousNext
    /18
  11. Photograph: Katje Ford
    Photograph: Katje Ford
    PreviousNext
    /18
  12. Photograph: Katje Ford
    Photograph: Katje Ford
    PreviousNext
    /18
  13. Photograph: Katje Ford
    Photograph: Katje Ford
    PreviousNext
    /18
  14. Photograph: Katje Ford
    Photograph: Katje Ford
    PreviousNext
    /18
  15. Photograph: Katje Ford
    Photograph: Katje Ford
    PreviousNext
    /18
  16. Photograph: Katje Ford
    Photograph: Katje Ford
    PreviousNext
    /18
  17. Photograph: Katje Ford
    Photograph: Katje Ford
    PreviousNext
    /18
  18. Photograph: Katje Ford
    Photograph: Katje Ford
    PreviousNext
    /18
  • Bars | Breweries
  • price 2 of 4
  • Botany

One Drop Brewing Co

An award-winning, reggae-inspired microbrewery finds a home in a former paper warehouse in south Sydney

Matty Hirsch
Written by Matty Hirsch
Advertising

Time Out says

Botany locals, craft beer enthusiasts and wife-and-husband duo Meg Barbic and Clay Grant quit their jobs, sold their house and launched south Sydney’s first microbrewery in 2019. The inspiration? The free-thinking ideals of reggae music and its signature one-drop beat.
 
The giant warehouse space has got all the trappings of an industrial urban brewery and taproom you know and love – roller doors, high ceilings, big shiny vats, indoor and outdoor seating – and it’s both dog- and family-friendly, which makes it a smart bet for a sunny Sunday session.
 
The eight rotating beers on tap are headlined by the flagship Botany Bay Lager, a crisp, fresh and slightly bitter expression of the classic style. Otherwise, you’ll find familiar varieties like pilsners, stouts and IPAs, as well as more experimental pours like an apricot kettle sour or Grisette – a citrusy, low-ABV old-school Belgian recipe.
 
Food trucks park on the premises daily, spruiking arepas, schnitzels, hot dogs and wood-fired pizza, and there’s often a DJ on the ones and twos laying down a laidback dub and reggae soundtrack. If you're keen to keep the party going, take home a slab of tinnies on the way out.

Details

Address
5 Erith St
Botany
2019
Opening hours:
Wed, Thu & Sun noon-8pm; Fri, Sat noon-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.