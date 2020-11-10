Zingy cocktails and live music make the perfect plein air pairing at this nook of a CBD bar

Head through a cobbled laneway below a grand sandstone building on Kent Street and you’ll find Since I Left You’s courtyard canopied in fairy lights. Tall city buildings surround it on all sides, but the courtyard is the perfect space to gather on a balmy evening – and now, you'll have just the reason to.



Each fortnight, the CBD bar is putting on an event which transports you to a different, far-flung corner of the world through the particular, evocative magic of cooking and mixology. Local producer Jonce will be roping in his friends to provide the evening's soundtrack, with a new, live Sydney musician taking the stage for each event.

The team transported us to the Italian coast and set up a Mexican-inspired taverna in October, and following the success of those evenings, they've decided to extend its run: the next night in on November 18 (enough time to binge-watch Emily in Paris for the second time) cocktails and nibbles will be entirely à la Française, while new dates on December 2 and December 16 will centre around a Grecian summer holiday and a Yuletide-themed festive feast respectively.

A ticket to the night is $100 per person and includes a cocktail on arrival, an entrée, main and dessert, live music, and bottomless wine and beer for two and a half hours. It all kicks of at 7pm. Book online.