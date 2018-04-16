Time Out says

After slinging tacos, Tecate tins and Tommy’s Margaritas for years up on Bondi Road, this pan-American bar and restaurant is now right in the thick of it, situated within the shiny Pacific complex. Panama House's second coming is once again doing boozy brunches (think bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas with breakfast burritos and corned beef has browns) and transforms into a taqueria in the evening. After dark you'll find braised chicken fajitas, seared duck carnitas and pork chicharron tacos. The cocktail list is short'n'sweet focusing on tequila-driven numbers, while the wine list draws on Aussie drops with an Argentinian Malbec thrown in for good measure. You'll also get views out to the bustling promenade, palm trees and the ocean, making it a good spot for a sunny long lunch.