Panama House (CLOSED)

  • Bars
  • Bondi Beach
Panama House
Photograph: Supplie
A sprawling brunch spot and night time taco stop crops up above Campbell Parade

After slinging tacos, Tecate tins and Tommy’s Margaritas for years up on Bondi Road, this pan-American bar and restaurant is now right in the thick of it, situated within the shiny Pacific complex. Panama House's second coming is once again doing boozy brunches (think bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas with breakfast burritos and corned beef has browns) and transforms into a taqueria in the evening. After dark you'll find braised chicken fajitas, seared duck carnitas and pork chicharron tacos. The cocktail list is short'n'sweet focusing on tequila-driven numbers, while the wine list draws on Aussie drops with an Argentinian Malbec thrown in for good measure. You'll also get views out to the bustling promenade, palm trees and the ocean, making it a good spot for a sunny long lunch.

Details

Address:
The Pacific Bondi
180-186 Campbell Pde
Bondi Beach
2026
Opening hours:
Tue-Sat 8am-11pm; Sun 8am-10pm
