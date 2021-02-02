Tune into live DJ beats in front of the Opera House for the ultimate Sunday sesh

Who doesn’t love a smooth Sunday session down by Sydney’s beautiful harbour? Now you can bliss out to the best DJs in town while you unwind by the water’s edge as Picnic Social returns to Opera Bar.

All you have to do is get a group of buddies (or treat yourself) and settle into the iconic Opera House from 3pm to 10pm every weekend. Enjoy some of the most spectacular views in the world while listening to the likes of Simon Caldwell, Kali, Lauren Hansom and Ayebatonye spinning the decks as well as a smorgasbord of live performances from folks including Stereogamous featuring Jamaica, Lazywax, Ella Haber and Setwun and the Soulstranauts. Whether you’re into sweet soul sounds, disco dreams re-found or thrashing pots-punk pounds, there’s a little something on offer for everyone.

Speaking of taste, this month’s Picnic Social line-up is accompanied by spicy twists on tequila classics. Using fresh local and native Australian ingredients, Opera Bar will serve up a specially curated menu of six house-made Patrón tequila cocktails, like a refreshing watermelon Paloma, a cucumber and agave Gimlet and a quandong Margarita. So that’s Sundays sorted for the foreseeable.

